IDF Colonel Suspended After Classified Documents, Phone Stolen

Photo Credit: Pexels / Pixabay



An IDF colonel in northern Israel was suspended for seven days last week after classified documents and an encrypted cell phone were stolen from his vehicle.

The officer immediately reported the theft, which took place in a civilian area during the course of his work day.

The colonel was in charge of large-scale military projects taking place along the northern border, according to the Hebrew-language Ynet site.

Military police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

