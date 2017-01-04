IDF Commander in Operation Protective Edge Passes Away in Coma

Another IDF officer who fell in battle during Operation Protective Edge has succumbed to his wounds after a long struggle...



Photo Credit: IDF



IDF Major Hagai Ben Ari, 33, has passed away after spending the past two and a half years in a coma following a grievous injury suffered in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge.

The officer, 31 at the time, was commander of training in the elite Maglan Unit when he fell in battle on July 21, 2014 during ground operations in Gaza.

Ben Ari was admitted to a hospital in a coma, and subsequently brought home to the Jewish community of Nov, in the Golan Heights.

Prior to his injury, Ben Ari was set to be promoted to commander of the Elite Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit – a position he was awarded after his injury, albeit symbolically.

The commander passed away at home late Tuesday evening, and is survived by his wife and three children.

May his memory be for a blessing, and may his blood be avenged.

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

