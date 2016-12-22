IDF Officials: Hezbollah Took American APCs From Lebanese Army

Hezbollah terror fighters "appropriated" armored personnel carriers given to Lebanon by the United States.



Senior IDF officials have informed the United States that the Hezbollah terrorist organization is using American armored personnel carriers while fighting in Syria.

Photographs of the APCs, supplied by the U.S. to the Lebanese Army, were seen posted to the internet while being paraded by Hezbollah guerrilla fighters in Syria.

Israeli military officials say it is clear that the APCs were taken from the Lebanese armed forces.

