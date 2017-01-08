web analytics
January 8, 2017
IDF Releases Names of Officer, Cadets Killed in Jerusalem Terror Attack

The IDF has released the names of the IDF soldiers killed in a deadly truck ramming attack in the Armon HaNatziv section of Jerusalem.
Female IDF soldiers involved in an officers training course were in shock after a Jerusalem Arab terrorist killed three fellow cadets and an officer, and wounded 17 others in an attack on their group.

Photo Credit: Sebi Berens / Flash 90


The IDF has released the names of the four young soldiers who were murdered Sunday by an Arab terrorist from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukabar, near East Talpiot.

Their names and ranks are as follows:

2nd Lt. Yael Yekutiel, age 20, from the Tel Aviv area city of Givatayim, posthumously promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Cadet Shir Hajaj, age 22, from the Jerusalem suburb of Ma’ale Adumim, posthumously promoted to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant

Cadet Shira Tzur, age 20, from the northern port city of Haifa, posthumously promoted to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant

Cadet Erez Orbach, age 20, from the Gush Eztion town of Alon Shvut, posthumously promoted to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.

All the families have been notified.

Baruch HaDayan HaEmet.
May their memories be for a blessing, and may their blood be avenged.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.


  1. Fullu Caplan says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:56 PM

    May The God of Israel avenge their holy blood and damn the Arab Islamists! Amen!

Evacuating the injured after a massive truck ramming attack in the Armon HaNatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem. (Jan. 8 2017)
