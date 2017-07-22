Photo Credit: Yoav Ari Dudkevitch / Flash 90

The IDF, special operations forces and Shin Bet intelligence services sealed off all the entrances and exits to the village of Khobar on Saturday, home to 19-year-old Omar al-Abed, the terrorist who murdered three members of a Jewish family on Friday night as they celebrated the birth of a new grandson.

Checkpoints were established at the entrances to Khobar, with passage allowed only for humanitarian purposes.

Advertisement

In addition, forces mapped out the family home of the attacker in preparation for demolition. The brother of the terrorist has been arrested, and IDF troops confiscated funds intended for terrorist activities.