IDF Soldier Lightly Wounded from Tire Bomb

Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists have a new weapon in their arsenal. They place a gas tank in the middle of car tire, and then light the tire on fire. They tire can placed at a specific location, or rolled down a hill. Soon enough, the gas tank explodes.

On Sunday, one such tire bomb was placed along the fence of Beitar Ilit. No one was injured in that attack.

Today, the attacks have escalated, and a tire bomb was thrown on the road near Mevoh Shiloh in the Binyamin region, near some IDF soldiers.

One soldier was lightly wounded in the leg from shrapnel. He was treated on location.

