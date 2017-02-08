IDF Soldiers Seize Homemade Arms, Capture Terror Suspects

IDF soldiers are out every night hunting homemade weapons "factories" and terrorist cells in Judea, Samaria and Binyamin.



Homemade weapons parts and ammunition

Photo Credit: IDF



IDF soldiers are out every night hunting homemade weapons “factories” and terrorist cells in Judea, Samaria and Binyamin as terror attacks on Israelis continue to escalate on the roads and around Jewish communities.

The security forces captured nine terror suspects in operations throughout Judea and Samaria overnight.

The detainees are wanted for involvement in terrorist activities, violence against civilians and security personnel, and disturbing the peace.

In addition, the Menashe Brigade tracked down a cache of homemade weapons parts and a quantity of weapons, which they transferred to security forces.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

