IDF Tanks Fire at Syrian Regime Target, Retaliate for Shelling

A Syrian mortar shell exploded in northern Israel near the border in the Golan Heights.







The IDF has retaliated with tank fire against a military target linked to the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad. IDF soldiers identified a hit, according to military sources.

Late Wednesday evening a Syrian mortar shell exploded in northern Israel, near the border with Syria in the Golan Heights.

No casualties or property damage was reported, the IDF said. It is believed the shelling came as a result of “spillover” from the civil war that continues to rage in Syria.

Nevertheless, the IDF spokesperson said, “The IDF will not tolerate any attempt to harm Israel’s sovereignty nor the security of its citizens, and sees the Syrian regime as responsible for all that happens within its borders.”

Hana Levi Julian

