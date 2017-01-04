Israel Awaits Azaria Verdict

Israelis are waiting as military judges discuss the evidence and try to reach a verdict on manslaughter charges in the Azaria case.



IDF Sergeant Elor Azaria

Photo Credit: Flash 90



The people of Israel are waiting as military judges weigh the evidence and prepare to reach verdict in the trial of IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria, the young IDF medic accused of manslaughter in the death of an injured Arab terrorist.

Azaria shot a seriously wounded terrorist minutes after he had stabbed an IDF soldier stationed in Hebron.

The verdict is expected Wednesday morning. If found guilty, sentencing is expected in February, but attorneys for Azaria say they will appeal.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: