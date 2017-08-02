Photo Credit: Wisam Haslamoun / Flash 90

Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday that it has completed the construction of the 42-kilometer segment of security barrier between the Arab town of Tarkumiya and the Jewish community of Meitar, in the northern Negev.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the ministry to prioritize closing the gap in that section of the barrier after a rash of terrorist attacks in Israel by Palestinian Authority Arab infiltrators.

In a vicious terrorist attack on Wednesday, an Arab terrorist from the Palestinian Authority town of Yatta, in the southern Hebron Hills repeatedly stabbed a supermarket worker in Yavneh. The victim is listed in critical condition at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

Yatta is just a few minutes away from Tarkumiya.