Israel Crossing Authority Foils 1,226 Attempts to Smuggle Contraband Into Gaza

The Defense Ministry's Crossing Authority prevented Hamas from gaining access to countless dual use items in 2016.



A truck transporting construction materials into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90



The Israel Defense Ministry says its inspectors blocked 1,226 attempts to bring forbidden materials into Gaza in 2016.

The ministry’s Crossing Authority released its statistics Sunday on operations carried out against smuggling attempts to bring contraband into Gaza.

There was a 165 percent increase in smuggling attempts at the Gaza border crossings in 2016, as compared with 2015, with much of the goods believed to have been intended for delivery to the Hamas terrorist organization and other terror groups in Gaza.

Goods seized by Crossing Authority inspectors included drones, model airplanes, communications equipment, dis-assembled pickup trucks, engines, spiral welding equipment, anti-freeze, security cameras, water pumps, lasers, iron pipes, aluminum, steel columns, abseiling equipment, metal cells, adhesives, diving suits and scuba diving gear.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: