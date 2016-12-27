Israel Cuts All Development Aid to Angola in Retaliation for UNSC Vote

Israel has cut its assistance to Angola in retaliation for that country's vote in favor of the anti-Israel resolution at the UNSC.



Inspecting a turkey coop in Israel.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson



The African nation of Angola has just lost its hard-earned Israeli development assistance, in the wake of its vote last week supporting the anti-Israel United Nations Security Council resolution 2334(2016).

Angola has long been known internationally for its own occupation of the province of Cabinda, an area of Africa whose people have been fighting for independence since 1960.

On Tuesday, the African nation was cut off from Israeli assistance for condemning the Jewish State in a resolution that punishes Israel for its so-called “occupation” of land it fairly won — including some land and part of its eternal capital — that was previously occupied by Jordan and restored to the nation, in a defensive war imposed upon its people by surrounding nations in 1967.

Israel’s Ambassador to Angola, Oren Rosenblatt, was ordered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the Luanda government that Israel plans to shut down the international aid organization it has operated in Angola.

Under the auspices of that agency, citizens from Angola were being brought to Israel to learn advanced techniques for working in agriculture, water and manufacturing technology.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: