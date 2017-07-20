Photo Credit: MFA
First Israeli contingent arrives in Montenegro to help with logistics in fighting a massive forest fire.

Israel sent firefighting personnel to the southeastern European nation of Montenegro to assist with fighting a devastating forest fires there.

One logistic team arrived Wednesday evening and two more firefighting planes from Israel arrived Thursday morning.

Advertisement

NATO allies and other partners – among them Israel – sent aircraft and helicopters to help extinguish the massive blaze in the Lustica peninsula after Montenegro approached NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC) for assistance on Monday.

The request was immediately circulated to NATO allies and partners.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg thanked all those who sent help, saying, ““I welcome that Allies and partners came forward in a matter of hours to help Montenegro deal with its devastating forest fires. Montenegro is our newest Ally, having joined the NATO family just over a month ago. Our rapid response demonstrates that we stand with our Allies. This is what Euro-Atlantic solidarity is all about.”

The EADRCC is NATO’s principal civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic area. It is active and operational all year round on a 24/7 basis and involves NATO’s 29 Allies and all partner countries. The Center functions as a clearing-house system for coordinating both requests and offers of assistance, mainly in case of natural and man-made disasters.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleArab Violence Near Tekoa Continues
Next articleWitness Dayan
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...