Israel Police Recommend Indicting Sheikh Ra’ed Salah on Incitement

Sheikh Ra'ed Salah is once again accused of incitement to violence against Israel, and facing indictment.



Leader of the northern branch of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem.

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90



Israel Police have recommended indictment of Sheikh Ra’ed Salah, the head of the banned Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, in charges of incitement to violence against Israel and Israelis, in comments he made to media and on social media.

Salah is also accused of membership in, and support of an illegal movement.

Police turned over the findings over the investigation to the prosecutor’s office on Thursday with their recommendations.

Salah spent nine months in prison a year ago, also after being convicted on charges of incitement to violence and racism.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

