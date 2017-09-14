Photo Credit: Courtesy

The IDF seized NIS 48,000 in cash from the family of the 16-year-old terrorist who murdered Daphna Meir, a mother of six, outside her home in Otniel, in January 2016.

The terrorist was captured two days after the attack, and sentenced to life in prison, along with a NIS 1.75 million fine. His family’s home was also demolished.

The Shabak (Israel’s Security Agency) says the money was payment being sent by the Hamas terror organization to the family to rebuild their home.

In addition, thousands of more shekels were found in the possession of a “charity” associated with Hamas.

In addition, security forces arrested eight suspects involved in various terror attack.