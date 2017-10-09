Photo Credit: Xavier Vázquez / Wikimedia

Israel is maintaining silence on the issue of independence for Catalonia as Spain warns it will act on any declaration of secession, while the region’s leadership prepares to “report on the current political situation” in its parliament.

“This is an internal Spanish issue on which we do not comment,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nachson told JewishPress.com on Monday night.

A full 90 percent of eligible participating Catalans voted for secession on October 1 in a referendum declared invalid by the Spanish Constitutional Court.

Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont is scheduled to speak in the regional parliament on Tuesday at 6 pm local time.

Sources within his PdeCAT party have told international media it is possible he may declare a full secession, or a “symbolic” one, with no effect. The other possibility is no declaration at all, with a fresh call for dialogue with Madrid instead.

A number of major banks, and several firms have moved their legal headquarters out of the wealthy region due to the unrest that was sparked by the referendum. In addition, a pro-union march opposing secession attracted hundreds of thousands to a demonstration in Barcelona on Sunday. As a result, the Catalan business community is urging the regional leadership to reconsider its position.