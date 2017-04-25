Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Recent operations by Israeli Shin Bet intelligence agents (Israel Security Agency / General Security Service) have uncovered several cases that underscore continuing efforts by terrorist organizations to transfer funds and war materiel into Israeli territory.

The terrorist groups are taking advantage of the humanitarian easements that the State of Israel provides to the Palestinian population in order to get the job done.

“For example, Ez Aldin Darabiyeh, 22, a resident of Hebron/Yatir, was recently arrested at the Allenby Crossing while attempting to smuggle approximately 10,000 Jordanian dinar (NIS 51,400, or US $14,104) in Hamas funds into Judea and Samaria for use in financing terrorist activity,” the Shin Bet said.

Israel’s intelligence agency says security forces will continue their efforts to uncover and foil plans by terrorist organizations to smuggle – through border crossings – funds and other means for use in terrorist operations.

The operations will take place, they say, without impairing activity at the crossings or endangering employees.