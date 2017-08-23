Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Adir F-35 Stealth fighter jet upon arrival at Nevatim Air Base in the Negev. Dec. 12, 2016.

Two more ‘Adir’ F-35 Stealth fighter jets are to be delivered to Israel by the end of this month, bringing the Israeli Air Force F-35 squadron up to seven aircraft.

Israel expects to take delivery of another two F-35 jets sometime in October.

By December, the IAF will be the first nation outside the United States to declare Initial Operational Capability of the F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Israel is slated to take delivery of 50 Stealth fighters, bringing the total to two full squadrons by 2022.

