Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Two more ‘Adir’ F-35 Stealth fighter jets are to be delivered to Israel by the end of this month, bringing the Israeli Air Force F-35 squadron up to seven aircraft.

Israel expects to take delivery of another two F-35 jets sometime in October.

By December, the IAF will be the first nation outside the United States to declare Initial Operational Capability of the F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Israel is slated to take delivery of 50 Stealth fighters, bringing the total to two full squadrons by 2022.