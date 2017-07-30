Photo Credit: courtesy, Shin Bet
Firebomb, also known as a Molotov cocktail

At least four private vehicles and an Israeli Afikim bus came under attack from Arab terrorists while traveling on a road in Samaria Sunday night.

The terrorists hurled at least four lit firebombs (Molotov cocktails) just after 8:30 pm Sunday night at the bus and cars as they were traveling between the Gitti Avishar intersection and the city of Ariel in Samaria.

Advertisement

No one was physically injured in the attack, according to the Hatzolah emergency response team in Judea and Samaria, but the vehicles were damaged.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleStoning Attacks North and South of Jerusalem
Next articleIsraeli Security Officer Identified After Jordanian Outlet Publishes Name
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...