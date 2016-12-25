Israeli City Mayors Unite to Launch 2017 Global Jewish Unity Initiative

This year's Jerusalem Unity Prize and Unity Day is set for June 7, 2017. Senior Druze official Amal Assad is joining the Prize Committee.



Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat has announced the call for nominations for the 3rd annual Jerusalem Unity Prize, together with a coalition of mayors from diverse cities across Israel to highlight the need for unity in the country. Barkat was joined by mayors Ron Huldai of Tel Aviv, Rafik Chalabi of Dalit Al-Carmel, Rubik Danielevitch of Beer Sheva, Chaim Bibas of Modiin- Maccabim Reut and Moshe Abutbul of Beit Shemesh to launch Unity Day 2017 activities, set for June 7, 2017.

In his announcement inviting nominations and applications for the NIS 300,000 in prizes, Mayor Barkat highlighted the need for unity among Israelis and the Jewish community around the world. Applications can be submitted until January 5, 2017 at www.unityprize.org

Launched in 2015, the Jerusalem Unity Prize and Unity Day is an initiative spearheaded by Mayor Barkat and Gesher to memorialize Naftali Fraenkel, Gil-ad Shaer and Eyal Ifrach, the three Israeli youths whose kidnapping and murders by Hamas terrorists served as a catalyst for unprecedented national and international unity in the summer of 2014.

The award is presented annually on Unity Day in June to individuals, organizations and initiatives that unite peoples of different backgrounds and perspectives to work towards a common goal. More than 1.5 million people have participated in international events and commemorations on Unity Day since the project was first launched.

Mayor Barkat welcomed the involvement of his fellow mayors in publicizing the 2017 program. “The Unity Prize’s broad support from mayors across the country is a testament to its success in unifying the people of Israel. The Unity Prize ensures that the events of the summer of 2014 and the memories of the three boys will continue to inspire action in Jerusalem, Israel and the global community.”

Past nominees have included unity initiatives that focus on sport, outdoor activities, lectures, outreach and education programs. Individual programs and initiatives across the world have spanned all ages and all religious backgrounds.

The Jerusalem Unity Prize is awarded in three categories – local, national and global. Each prize category can apply either to an Israeli or international initiative and will be awarded a prize of up to 100,000 NIS.

The Prize is selected by a Committee of top public and social figures chaired by Mayor Barkat and composed of Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, Chair of the Jewish Agency Natan Sharansky, Former Chief Rabbi of the UK Lord Jonathan Sacks, Gesher Founder Rabbi Dr. Danny Tropper, Former Minister of Education Professor Yuli Tamir, Rabbi Yitzchak David Grossman, entertainer Kobi Oz, and the Fraenkel, Shaer and Ifrach families.

Amal Assad, a senior figure in the Druze community and a strong advocate for social unity has also been selected to join the Committee for the 2017 prize. In accepting the nomination to the committee, Mr. Assad said, “Unity does not mean uniformity – rather it is the ideal that inspires us to lives in respect with one another despite our differences.”

