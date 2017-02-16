Israeli Consulate Evacuated in Miami Due to Bomb Threat

The Consulate received the all-clear shortly after and the Boulevard was reopened to traffic.



The Israeli Consulate in Miami was evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat was received at the New World Tower building.

Florida police investigated the threat but found nothing.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the bomb threat was a hoax, and that nothing was found.

