web analytics
February 17, 2017 / 21 Shevat, 5777
News & Views
Sponsored Post
koshwhere-countries Kosher Food is Going Global!

The Largest Worldwide Online Delivery Marketplace for Kosher Travelers!



Israeli Consulate Evacuated in Miami Due to Bomb Threat

The Consulate received the all-clear shortly after and the Boulevard was reopened to traffic.
Printer-Ready Page Layout
Miami

Miami
Photo Credit: Jessica45 / Pixabay


The Israeli Consulate in Miami was evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat was received at the New World Tower building.

Florida police investigated the threat but found nothing.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the bomb threat was a hoax, and that nothing was found.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

  1. Anita Vassar says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:48 AM

    Gee. I wonder what nationality could have done such a thing.

Current Top Story
Jake Turx at the White House
Beleaguered Trump Maligns Haredi Reporter over Anti-Semitism Question [video]

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/breaking-news/israeli-consulate-evacuated-in-miami-due-to-bomb-threat/2017/02/16/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: