Israeli Envoys to Turkey Confirm They’re Safe After Terror Attack in Izmir

Israeli envoys to Turkey have reported in to confirm they are safe after the second terrorist attack to strike the country this week leaves two people dead in the city of Izmir.



Flag of Turkey.

Photo Credit: public domain



Israeli envoys in Ankara and Istanbul both reported in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday afternoon, confirming they were alive and well after a terror attack in the Turkish city of Izmir.

The third-largest city in the country, the port city on the Aegean Sea is home to more than two million people, including many Turkish Jews.

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in the attack, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Police had blocked a vehicle at a checkpoint close to the courthouse in Izmir, leading two terrorists to open fire. During the shootout the attackers, both armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles and grenades, detonated a car bomb while trying to escape. Both were shot and killed by Turkish police, who detonated a second explosion while defusing a “suspicious vehicle” believed to be connected to the terrorists.

Izmir Governor Erol Ayyildiz blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization. Weapons and ammunition found by security personnel after the attack made it clear a massacre was planned.

He told reporters there was a possibility that a third terrorist might still be at large, but added, “If there is one, he will be caught.”

The attack comes less than a week after a massacre by Islamic State (ISIS / Da’esh) terrorists at the upscale Reina club in Istanbul that left 39 people dead — including one young Israeli woman — and wounded 69 others, including three Israeli women. The attacker who carried out the shooting spree on the secular New Year’s Eve is still at large.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: