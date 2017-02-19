Israeli Forces Are Firebombed in Hebron

Terrorists aimed five firebombs at Israeli security forces while stationed in Hebron during the Sabbath.



Arab terrorists firebombed Israeli Police forces late Friday night while they were deployed near a barrier in the city of Hebron in Judea.

The attackers hurled at least five firebombs (Molotov cocktails) at the forces while they were stationed near the barrier at around 10:20 pm.

No casualties were reported in the attack, according to the Hebrew-language 0404 news site, and all personnel returned safely to base.

According to the report, despite a recent, relatively quiet period, Israeli forces are now reporting another rise in attempts at terror attacks.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

