Photo Credit: Matan Vizel / Pixabay.com

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat, 20, has won a silver medal at the 2017 World Artistic Gymnastic Championship in Montreal, Canada.

Dolgopyat scored 14.53 points in the global competition. He has become the first Israeli medalist to win silver, and the second Israeli medalist in the world championship overall.

Alex Stilov was the first Israeli to win a medal, and the first to win bronze, twice, before Dolgopyat.