Photo Credit: courtesy, Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa has announced the team will embark on a three-team NBA tour in in the United States this October against the Utah Jazz, the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Greens will also scrimmage Florida Memorial University at the Wellness Center on the campus in Miami to raise money for underprivileged youth in Israel. The proceeds will go to Maccabi Haifa’s charity program, “Haifa Hoops for Kids,” a joint initiative between Maccabi Haifa and the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey.

“We’re honored to continue our tradition of playing against the world’s best competition while proudly representing Israel and our Maccabi Haifa club,” said Jeff Rosen, team owner of Maccabi Haifa. “We feel it’s very important to give back to our community and we’re thrilled that Florida Memorial University will host us in an exhibition game to raise donations for Israeli children in need.”

The Greens rank second all-time among international basketball teams in games played against NBA opponents (13).