Israeli President Reuven Rivlin Congratulates US President Donald Trump

President Rivlin sent his congratulations to America's new President Donald Trump after the end of the Sabbath in Israel.







President Reuven Rivlin

Photo Credit: Flash 90



President Reuven Rivlin after the conclusion of the Sabbath in Israel sent a letter of congratulations to 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

In the letter, President Rivlin wrote:

“On behalf of the people and State of Israel, I am honored to extend to you congratulations on your inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America. Mr. President, as a longstanding friend of the State of Israel, you now stand as leader of the free world, and of Israel’s most important and closest ally. The alliance between our states and our nations is not solely based on friendship. It is rooted in our shared values and longstanding commitment to freedom, liberty, and democracy – the foundation stones of our societies.

As you take this esteemed office, I wish to express my gratitude for the support and friendship of the American people, along with my hope that our special relationship and cooperation will continue to flourish and grow stronger.

On behalf of our people, I wish you and your administration much success, and take this opportunity to extend to you an invitation to visit the State of Israel and be our guest in Jerusalem.”

This evening, sent a letter to new @POTUS Donald Trump, congratulating him on his inauguration, & inviting him to visit Israel. @IsraelinUSA pic.twitter.com/p0SK59UZaw — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) January 21, 2017

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: