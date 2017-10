Photo Credit: Niklassletteland / Wikimedia

A 52-year-old Israeli hiker was rescued in Nepal this weekend while on a trek on Mount Everest.

A Magnus rescue force tracked down and rescued the hiker, who had broken both of his legs and one arm.

The force evacuated the hiker to a hospital in Katmandu, according to Magnus, a specialized rescue company dispatched out of Phoenix, Arizona.