Shin Bet Agents, Israeli Soldiers Foil Terror Attacks in Judea, Samaria

IDF soldiers and Shin Bet intelligence agents were busy over the weekend, preventing terror attacks against Israelis in Judea and Samaria.



IDF soldiers and Shin Bet intelligence agents arrested five wanted terror suspects over the course of this weekend. Among the suspects was an Arab terrorist on his way to carry out a stabbing attack on Israelis.

On Saturday afternoon, IDF soldiers foiled a terrorist attack in Samaria at the Dir-Sharaf intersection.

The forces captured a Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist armed with a knife, who confessed that he intended to carrying out a terror attack.

In the wee hours of Sabbath (Saturday) morning, three wanted fugitives were arrested in the Arab village of Ya’abad, located in southwestern Jenin. The area is patrolled by the Menashe brigade.

The three were taken into custody in connection with accusations of involvement with shootings aimed at IDF soldiers on Friday night. Forces also discovered and seized the vehicle with which the shootings were carried out.

An additional arrest was made in the Hebron suburb of Yatta, in Judea. IDF soldiers seized a cache of weapons parts and arrested the terrorist responsible for their repair and maintenance.

