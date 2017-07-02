Photo Credit: Flash 90

Arab terrorists stoned Israeli motorists early Sunday evening on Highway 60 south of Jerusalem traveling past the Palestinian Authority town of Beit Ummar in Judea.

At least two vehicles with Israeli license plates were damaged in the attack, their front windshields smashed by rocks hurled at the glass.

An Israeli woman who was driving one of the vehicles was injured by the flying glass.

Beit Ummar is just a few minutes south of the Gush Etzion junction, and slightly north of the Palestinian Authority town of Halhul, about 15 minutes north of Kiryat Arba.