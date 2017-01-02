Israel’s Population Grows by 2% in 2016

Israel continues to grow as a Jewish State, as a nation and as a people. In 2016, Israel's population grew by 167,000 people.



Thousands of Ethiopian Jews take part in a prayer of the Sigd holiday on the Armon Hanatziv Promenade overlooking Jerusalem.

Photo Credit: Yaniv Nadav / Flash 90



The Central Bureau of Statistics reports the population of Israel grew by two percent in 2016, a total of 167,000 people. The population of the Jewish State now stands at 8.63 million.

A demographic breakdown reveals the state is still Jewish due to its majority Jewish population of 6.45 million (74.8 percent).

The next highest population in the country is Arab, at 1.796 million ( 20.8 percent), and the remaining 384,000 people are “others.”

The numbers include 36,000 new immigrants to the country, of whom 24,000 are Jews, and 181,000 babies who were born over the course of the year.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: