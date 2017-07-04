Photo Credit: courtesy

Barely an hour and a half after Modi’s arrival in the Jewish State, Israeli company Water-Gen, owner of a proprietary and patented technology for producing potable water from the air, signed a memorandum of understanding with India’s SUN Group, whose vice president is one of the members of the business delegation that arrived in Israel with the Indian prime minister.

As part of the MOU, the two companies agreed on cooperation in the distribution of Water-Gen’s cutting-edge technology in the Indian market, with an emphasis on the Indian military, official institutions, and government agencies.

Advertisement

The ceremony was one of the first held between the newly-arrived business delegates and Israeli business leaders. The MOU was signed at a special event held by the Israel Association of Industrialists in Tel Aviv.

Mr. Shiv Vikram Khemka,Vice Chairman of the SUN Group, Water-Gen’s new partner in India, has been designated as a member of the newly-formed Israel-India CEO forum.

Water-Gen’s cutting-edge Air-to-Water Generating (AWG) technology and line of products has been developed for household use, with large-scale AWG modular units for generating clean and safe drinking water from the air. It provides an abundant, renewable source of fresh and clean drinking water by extracting it directly from the air. India, with a population of 800 million, is the world’s second most populous country after China, and suffers from chronic water shortage.