Jamaica Wants Economic Cooperation With Israel

Jamaica's PM Holness says his people live in a "zone of peace" and offered condolences on the terror attack in Jerusalem.



Photo Credit: .



Prime Minister Netanyahu welcomed Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness to Jerusalem on Thursday for his first-ever visit personally to the country, and the first-ever visit to Israel by a Jamaican prime minister.

Mr. Holness said in a joint news conference that his people live in a zone of peace, and offered his condolences for the truck-ramming attack that killed four Israeli soldiers earlier this week.

The Jamaican leader also said that his country wants to pursue economic cooperation with Israel, adding that he believes one can build a peaceful world by building strong economies.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

