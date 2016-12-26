Jason Miller Declines White House Post as Communications Director

The communications director for President-elect Donald Trump's transition team won't go to the White House; he says family comes before career.



US President-elect Donald J. Trump

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons



Trump campaign communications adviser Jason Miller announced Monday (Dec. 26) that he has declined GOP President-elect Donald J. Trump’s offer to become the White House Communications Director.

Miller told reporters that he and his wife are “excited about the arrival of our second daughter in January, and I need to put them in front of my career,” according to AOL News.

Before joining the Trump campaign and subsequent transition team, Miller served as senior communications director for Texas Senator Ted Cruz during his GOP campaign for the presidential nomination.

Since Miller has turned down the post, newly-appointed incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is to absorb the duties that would be assigned to the communications director, according to the report.

