Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat: Don’t Let Terror Rule Our Lives

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat urges city residents to continue to live their lives as usual despite the "difficult terror attack."



Jerusalem District Police Commander, Yoram Halevi, and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat meet and congratulate the Light Rail security personnel who stopped and prevented a citizen of the Palestinian Authority who admitted to having explosives and planned to bomb the Jerusalem Light Rail in summer 2016.

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat urged the city’s residents not to allow the fear of terror to rule their lives despite the fallout from the “difficult terror attack” that took place at the beautiful promenade overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday (Jan 8).

“To our dismany, there is no limit to the cruelty of the terrorists who are willing to use any means possible to murder Jews, and to damage the daily life of Israel’s capital,” Barkat said in a statement to media just a few minutes after the attack occurred.

But, he added, “Those who incite and fan the flames and those who support terror must pay a heavy price.

“I call on the residents of Jerusalem and the country at large to be alert, and despite this difficult terror attack, to carry on with your daily routine,” he said.

“Don’t let terror win.”

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

