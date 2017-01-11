Jewish Group Screens ‘Jerusalem Eternal Capital of Israel’ on UNESCO’s Paris Headquarters



Jerusalem message superimposed on UNESCO building

The French branch of the organization Israel Is Forever on Tuesday announced it had decided to take strong action “on behalf of many French Jews and Israeli Francophones,” to show their dissatisfaction with the upcoming international conference on the Middle East to be held in Paris January 15, whose only goal is to harm Israel.

According to IIF France, its members proposed on Tuesday evening to project the image of the Western Wall with the text “Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel” on many facades of the UNESCO building in Paris, as well as on the building fronts of the “disinformation” news agency AFP, and on the Arc de Triomphe.

IIF France argued that France’s voted at Unesco and the UN, along with its initiative for an international conference Sunday, January 15, can only promote terrorism against Israel. They suggested that last Sunday’s terrorist truck ramming attack in Jerusalem was further proof for the notion that the more the PA Arabs sense that the international community is anti-Israel, the more inclined they are to resort to terrorism.

They also issued “An open letter to the President of the French Republic,” which “draws attention to France’s harmful role vis-à-vis the island of stability and democracy in the Middle East.” The letter condemned a policy that undermines prospects for peace and expresses its solidarity with the State and people of Israel.

An Open Letter to Monsieur François Hollande, Elysee Palace, Paris.

Mister President,

You took the initiative to convene an international conference in Paris to impose on the State of Israel a solution of dismemberment.

It was under your mandate that the vote was taken by the National Assembly recognizing “Palestine,” the vote at UNESCO denying any connection between Jerusalem and the Jewish people, the vote at the World Health Organization on Israeli health policy, the marking of Israeli products, and the iniquitous vote at the UN to try to make “Judenrein” the Biblical Lands of Judea and Samaria.

All that was missing was an international conference in Paris in the absence and against the will of the State of Israel.

At a time when the Middle East is on fire and mired in blood, Syria is in ruins, Iraq is resonating with permanent explosions, Libya is in the hands of Muslim terrorists, Iran is preparing its nuclear future thanks to the agreements you have signed, Turkey lives under a dictatorial regime, the Kurds still have no recognized independent territory, refugees number by the millions, civilian and military victims are in the hundreds of thousands – your crucial problem remains support for an unlikely terrorist Arab state.

Indeed, in this context, it is urgent to weaken the only island of stability and the only democracy in this region –the Jewish state – in Europe and in this European Union, no problem! Britain slammed the door of Europe; Greece crumbles under the weight of financial constraints; Italy is in danger for its banking institutions; millions of “migrants” sweep over the old continent; Crimea is annexed by Russia and the fighting takes place in Ukraine.

But the urgency lies in the action against the State of Israel! Your only problem and your ambition remain the push to share the capital of Israel and the Jewish people, to force them to withdraw from their historical lands of Judea and Samaria. Yours is a tenacity that touches on obsession!

Not wishing to make more trouble, but this policy smacks of Dreyfus and the yellow star.

You should know, Mr. President, that when you leave the Elysee, the Jewish people will be jubilant. Indeed, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the victory of the IDF which brought about the liberation of Judea and Samaria and the reunification of Israel’s eternal and indivisible capital: Jerusalem.

Jacques KUPFER

President, Israel Is Forever

