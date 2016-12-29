Jewish Non-Profit Hands Out Hot kosher Holiday Meals



Masbia kitchen volunteers

Masbia (Heb: satisfy the hungry), a nonprofit soup kitchen network and food pantry, have been serving holiday meals this week on the street, outside their former home at 98-08 Queens Boulevard, in Rego Park, Queens, NY1 News reported Thursday.

The group lost its lease and was forced to close during the summer. They say they plan to open up a new location in nearby Forest Hills, but because of lack of funds the plan to re-open has stalled.

Masbia volunteers told NY1 they want everyone to have a hot meal this holiday season despite their own financial duress. Which is why they took to the streets to hand out the holiday meals they prepared.

Alex Rapaport of Masbia Soup Kitchen said “this is their special meal all year round. This is their only meal of the day. So we decided despite anything, despite the holiday, despite the bad weather, we’re going to be here.”

Masbia is fundraising to get a new Forest Hills location at 106-49 64th Road.

