Join The Mossad Intelligence Agency: Accountant Wanted

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, is looking to hire an accountant.

But not just any kind of accountant.

The agency is seeking an English-speaking accountant with a law degree and who wants a “challenging position which combines unusual field work.”

Gender is irrelevant, but it is preferable that the applicant have at least three years’ accounting experience, at a large international firm such as Deloitte, Ernst and Young, Global, KMPG International, or PWC.

First preference goes to those willing to travel abroad, able to multi-task, work independently and in groups, with additional languages, and background in economics, and/or business mergers and acquisitions.

