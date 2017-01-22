Jordan, Palestinian Authority Unite to Fight Relocation of US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

The PA and Jordan are united in their determination to prevent the White House from moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



US Embassy in Israel, located in Tel Aviv

Photo Credit: Krokodyl / Wikimedia Commons



Jordanian King Abdullah II and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas met Sunday in Amman to coordinate their moves against the possible relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The two men “discussed the possible ramifications of moving the American Embassy” and agreed to “take a number of measures if the embassy is relocated,” according to the Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency.

U.S. President Donald Trump told an Israeli reporter last week at a pre-inaugural event that he remembered his campaign promise to relocate the embassy.

“Of course I remember what I told you about Jerusalem,” he told the journalist from the Israel Hayom newspaper. “Of course I didn’t forget. And you know I’m not a person who breaks promises.”

Following his meeting with Abdullah in Amman, Abbas announced to reporters, “We have come to an agreement with Jordan on a series of steps that will be taken if the United States moves its embassy to Jerusalem.”

Abbas didn’t offer further details.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: