This Just In: Amona Capitulates Before the Court

UPDATE: Amona residents filed a new commitment to the High Court, beating the deadline clock by one hour: “Will leave unconditionally” come February 8, which is the date of the extension the Netanyahu government has asked the court for.

A panel of three Supreme Court justices on Thursday morning rejected a statement from the residents of Amona, a Jewish community in Samaria which is slated for eviction and demolition Dec. 25, that, should the court grant them a 45 day extension, they would leave peacefully.

The court noted that the Jews of Amona did not offer an unconditional acceptance of the court’s demand for a guarantee of peaceful eviction, but instead conditioned it on the state’s living up to its promise to provide the residents with proper lodging in a nearby area.

In what has become a war of wills between the court and 40 Jewish families, including 200 children, the three justices, Miriam Naor, Esther Hayut, and Hanan Meltzer, informed the Amona community that they are giving them ex gratia another chance to offer their unconditional statement using the prescribed language.

The community has until 5 PM Thursday to capitulate to this blackmail note from the three justices.

