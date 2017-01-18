Knesset Bids Farewell to Outgoing US Ambassador Dan ‘Island of Stability’ Shapiro



Knesset Bids Farewell to Outgoing US Ambassador Shapiro: (L-R) Minister Yuval Steinitz, MK Avraham Neguise, Ambassador Dan Shapiro, MK Nachman Shai, MK Isaac Herzog, MK Amir Peretz

Photo Credit: Courtesy the Knesset



The Knesset Lobby for US-Israel Relations on Tuesday bid farewell to outgoing US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro.

During the meeting, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) told Shapiro that “in relations between countries, and in politics, it is never black or white, and there were better times and times that were not as good. We can present an excellent picture of assistance and aircraft and military aid, and we can also talk about less successful meetings. But many of us here, regardless of which side they are from, felt that you were an anchor and an island of stability.”

Opposition leader MK Isaac Herzog (Zionist Camp) told Shapiro, “You are leaving us wanting more. There was something about your behavior which permeated the hearts, crossed groups within Israeli society and reached deep into the unique Israeli narrative.”

Lobby Co-Chairperson MK Nachman Shai said, “It is not only your fluent Hebrew, it is also your personal charm and ability to manage these relations, in times of crisis and [in times of calm]. I know this is one of the most complex and challenging positions in the American Foreign Service. There is not one moment of quiet or an iota of boredom. I`m waiting for the book.”

Lobby Co-Chairperson MK Avraham Neguise told Shapiro, “We witnessed the quality of your leadership as ambassador. You always stood by Israel`s side while we were attacked by terror. The nation of Israel thanks you.”

About the Author: JNi.Media provides editors and publishers with high quality Jewish-focused content for their publications.

