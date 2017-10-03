Photo Credit: PikiWiki
The Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Knesset Member Eral Margalit (Labor) has announced he will resign from his position in the Israeli parliament. He served as an Israeli lawmaker for the past five years but recently lost a bid in a race with now-chairman Avi Gabbay to lead the Labor Party.

Margalit says he will return to his prior occupation as an entrepreneur, and will head the foundation he launched with his wife 15 years ago, but told Gabbay he will continue to be active in the party.

Advertisement

He will be replaced by Yokneam Deputy Mayor Lea Fadida, according to Gabbay.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLurking Clowns Turn Israeli Towns Scary After Dark
Next articleQ & A: An Unusual Shehecheyanu (Part II)
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...