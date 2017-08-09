Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
Tomb of Shmuel HaNavi

Tourists and other visitors to the Tomb of the Biblical Prophet Samuel, northeast of Jerusalem, are complaining of increasing difficulty in accessing the site due to a lack of adequate public transportation.

The Egged bus company said in response, however, that it only has a license to operate mini-buses to the site, due to access and safety issues, and there is no room for large buses.

“Therefore Egged uses minibuses, whose fill capacity is limited, [but] in general service is consistent with the level of demand,” the company said in its statement. Nevertheless, it added, “there does appear to be an increase in demand and [so] we are significantly increasing service … although we are limited in the number of minibuses that we have.”

