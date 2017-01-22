Leftwing Pundit’s Equating Trump with Nazis Fails Truth Test



Donald Trump giving his inauguration speech

Gideon Levi, a dedicated Ha’aretz op-ed writer who hasn’t met an Arab terrorist he couldn’t praise, on Sunday shared with his readers an amusing prank, whereby he replaced the word “America” in President Trump’s inaugural speech with the word “Germany,” to form, so he argued, the amusing result of “Germany above everything else” (the infamous “Deutschland über alles”).

So we had a laugh, because we can’t help ourselves when it comes to cheap tricks, but then decided to scour the text of the president’s speech, in search of what he really said, and how it would be affected had he said “Germany” or “German” instead of “America” and American.” For one thing, a search of the text revealed that the president never used the word “above,” so that joke is not based on fact, but strictly on malice.

Trump did say, in Gideon Levy’s alternate universe, “From this day forward, it’s going to be only Germany first, Germany first.”

It’s an aggressive statement, for sure, but probably something we’d expect every leader to promote for his or her country. Same as “Germany will start winning again, winning like never before,” a German Trump would have said. Same as, “We will follow two simple rules; buy German and hire German.”

Of course, in the context of a Germany which devastated the world with its destructive ideology, these lines sound ominous. However, had 1930s Germany adopted Trump’s democratic views alongside it aggressive patriotism and sans its racial policy, the world would have surely thrived. Especially had the German leader at the time state unequivocally: “We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms and we all salute the same great German flag,” emphasis on “we all.”

Here’s the rest of Trump’s altered text:

“We, the citizens of Germany, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people.”

“Together, we will determine the course of Germany and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done.”

“It (Germany) belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across Germany. This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, Germany, is your country.”

“Germans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves. These are just and reasonable demands of righteous people and a righteous public.”

“This German carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

“The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Germans.”

“And spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while Germany’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.”

“One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions and millions of German workers that were left behind.”

“We will get our people off of welfare and back to work, rebuilding our country with German hands and German labor.”

“At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to Germany, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.”

“Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger. In Germany, we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving. We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining, but never doing anything about it.”

“So to all Germans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again.”

“Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our German destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.”

“Together, we will make Germany strong again. We will make Germany wealthy again. We will make Germany proud again. We will make Germany safe again. And yes, together we will make Germany great again.”

“Thank you. God bless you. And God bless Germany.”

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.

