Workers at a campus in western Israel found an old artillery shell that apparently landed in an open field years ago, next to Beit Berl, a village with a permanent population of 113.

Founded in 1949 and named for Berl Katznelson, spiritual leader of the pre-state Labor Movement, Beit Berl is the oldest and largest academic college in Israel, with approximately 7,000 students.

The campus, located on the outskirts of Kfar Saba, is technically under the jurisdiction of the Darom HaSharon Regional Council district.

Sappers who were called to the scene determined that the shell was still “live” and could be very dangerous.