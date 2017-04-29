Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson / FLASH90.

A 27-year-old terror suspect, Khalid Omar Ali, was arrested in London on Thursday.

Ali was arrested by an armed counter-terrorism unit near the British Prime Minister’s office carrying knives.

Advertisement

Ali was also on the Mavi Marmara in 2010, according to a Reuters report.

The Mavi Marmara was a boat that left Turkey trying to break the blockade on Hamas-controlled Gaza.

The activists on the boat attacked IDF troops that intercepted the Marmara. That attack left nine of the terror-supporting Turks dead.