Ma’ale Adumim Annexation Vote Postponed in Security Cabinet

The Security Cabinet of Israel has delayed its vote on the possibility of annexing the Jerusalem suburb of Ma’ale Adumim until after a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump. Ma’ale Adumim is a 10-minute drive from Jerusalem.

If passed, the measure would extend Israeli sovereignty — and Israeli civil law over the city, located east of Jerusalem, in the first such move since 1967, when Israel restored the lost areas of its capital to the holy city of Jerusalem upon its victory in the Six Day War.

According to a report posted by the Hebrew-language Yediot Aharonot newspaper, sources say the prime minister may try to move up a scheduled meeting for late March to an earlier date, perhaps as early as next month.

PM Netanyahu and President Trump were scheduled to speak on the phone Sunday evening at 8:30 pm Israel time.

