February 3, 2017 / 7 Shevat, 5777
Machete Attack at Louvre Musuem

Louvre museum Paris France

Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/FLASH90


An assailant carrying a machete yelling “Allahu Akhbar” attacked a French soldier inside a shopping center below the Louvre Museum in Paris, according to reports.

The soldier, who was slightly injured in the attack, opened fire five times, and the assailant was critically wounded.

Police have not released any identifying information about the assailant, but they suspect it may have been terror incident based on his comments.

Jewish Press News Briefs

  1. Daniel Shapiro says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:18 PM

    Isn’t it great that the french tell POTUS how he must be more accepting of illegal immigrants? We should model their policies, right?

