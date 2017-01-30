web analytics
January 30, 2017 / 3 Shevat, 5777
News & Views
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Man Wounded, Car Damaged in Stone Throwing Attack

Printer-Ready Page Layout
jewish-press-small-logo-rectangle

Photo Credit: .


A lightly wounded Arab man arrived at the gates to the community of Eli on Monday afternoon, according to a TPS report.

He was hit by stones thrown by other Arabs. while driving on Road 60 past the village of Luban a Sharkia.

The man’s car was damaged.

Jewish Press News Briefs

About the Author: JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
IDF soldiers guarding the Jews of Hebron
Breaking the Silence Expose ‘Corruption’: Hebron Jews Ply Soldiers with Shabbat Meals, Pizza

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/breaking-news/man-wounded-car-damaged-in-stone-throwing-attack/2017/01/30/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: