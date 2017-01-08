web analytics
January 8, 2017 / 10 Tevet, 5777
Massive Stone Throwing Near Hussan Bypass

One driver was lightly injured when Arabs began stoning vehicles near the Hussan Bypass, which is between Road 60 (Tunnel Roads) and Beitar Illit in Gush Etzion, according to a TPS report.

A number of cars were damaged.

Scene of a truck ramming attack by a Jerusalem Arab against IDF soldiers in the Armon HaNatziv section of Jerusalem. January 8 2017
Terrorist Relatives Arrested, Israel Security Cabinet Approves Additional Measures

