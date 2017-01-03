Mike Huckabee: State for Palestinian Authority a ‘fantasy’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee takes 'selfies' in Ma'ale Adumim to show the city is no handful of tents but rather, a full city.



Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee lays cornerstone in Ma'ale Adumim

Photo Credit: Tsachi Miri/TPS (Israel out)



by Andrew Friedman

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee planted an olive tree overlooking the Judean Desert on the southeastern edge of Ma’ale Adumim Tuesday, saying the tree would come to provide shade for a park in a planned neighborhood, and slamming last month’s UN Security Resolution condemning Israeli communities as “embarrassing.”

Huckabee added hopes that incoming U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump moves the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Backed by a red banner reading ‘Build Israel Great Again’ just one day after the Jewish Home Knesset faction held its weekly meeting in Ma’ale Adumim order to launch a campaign to annex the city, Huckabee took a selfie with Ma’ale Adumim mayor Benny Kasriel to show that Israeli “settlements” are not a group of tents on isolated hilltops, but rather established cities.

“Ma’ale Adumim is a remarkable place,” Huckabee said. “It is five times bigger than the town I grew up in, with 41,000 people.

Although Huckabee does not have an official role in the Trump transition team – he turned down a position in the new administration – the former governor’s visit to Israel just two weeks before Inauguration Day is seen as a sign of both the incoming administration’s support for expanding Israeli control in Judea and Samaria, and as a statement of intention that the new president seeks to forge a new relationship after eight rocky years between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing President Barack Obama.

“I don’t speak for the incoming administration, but I pray that his policies will be radically different than those of President Obama, which have been – to put it mildly – anti-Israel,” Huckabee said.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency

About the Author: TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: